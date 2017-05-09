GALLERY: Coligny houses set alight – Citizen
GALLERY: Coligny houses set alight
A farmers house that was set alight by community in Coligny, North West, 8 May 2017, after two farmers, Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were granted bail for the murder of Wyle Mosweu who they accused of stealing Sunflower in their feild. Picture: …
