Gambia: Court freezes Jammeh’s 88 bank accounts, seizes 131 landed property, others

The exiled former President of the Gambia, Mr. Yahya Jammeh, is in trouble following the seizure of his assets.

The personal assets of Jammeh been frozen included bank accounts and local companies in his name.

Justice Minister Abubakar Tambedou said in Banjul on Monday at a press conference.

Tambedou said the assets frozen were without exception; all his known properties including his lands, companies and livestock.

He said the current government had secured a court order freezing properties inside The Gambia. including those directly or indirectly linked to the former leader who was being investigated for economic crimes against the state.

According to Tambedou, the order allows the state to impound 131 of Jammeh’s landed properties, 88 local bank accounts in his name and those of his associates, 14 firms and a cattle ranch located in his home village of Kanilai.

52-year-old Jammeh fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January after losing last December’s presidential election to current President Adama Barrow.

Since he left the current government had promised to investigate Mr Jammeh’s extensive business network both in and out of The Gambia.

The post Gambia: Court freezes Jammeh’s 88 bank accounts, seizes 131 landed property, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

