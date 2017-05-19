Gambia issues arrest warrants for suspected killers of journalist

Channel NewsAsia

BANJUL: A Gambian court has issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human …

Gambia court issues arrest warrant in journalist's killing Minneapolis Star Tribune



all 29 news articles »