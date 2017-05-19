Gambia issues arrest warrants for suspected killers of journalist

A Gambian court on Friday issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human rights abuses. Principal magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie issued the warrants for former Col. Kawsu Camara and…

