Gambia tackles sleazy image to diversify tourism – Independent
|
Independent
|
Gambia tackles sleazy image to diversify tourism
Independent
Serrekunda, Gambia | AFP | For decades, The Gambia has built a reputation as a haven for tourists willing to pay for sun, sand, sea… and sex. But its tourism board has ambitious plans to give a makeover to this tiny west African nation known until now …
How Gambia plans to shed its sleazy reputation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!