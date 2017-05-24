Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Tears Roll Down As Cultural Troupes Entertain APRC Militants At Kanilai – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Gambia: Tears Roll Down As Cultural Troupes Entertain APRC Militants At Kanilai
AllAfrica.com
Thousands of Gambians, mostly supporters of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), over the weekend converged on the festival grounds in Kanilai, the home village of the former president, His Excellency Sheikh …
Gambian Government Confiscates 86 Bank Accounts, 131 Properties Owned By Former Dictator, Yahaya JammehSaharaReporters.com
Gambia says it seizes $50 million of ex-president's assetsNew Jersey Herald
President Jammeh Accused Of Stealing US$50mGlobal Times Newspaper

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.