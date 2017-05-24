Gambia: Tears Roll Down As Cultural Troupes Entertain APRC Militants At Kanilai – AllAfrica.com
Thousands of Gambians, mostly supporters of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), over the weekend converged on the festival grounds in Kanilai, the home village of the former president, His Excellency Sheikh …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
