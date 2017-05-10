Gambian president fires central bank chief, 3 deputies

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday fired Gambia’s central bank governor and three other bank officials considered loyal to former dictator Yahya Jammeh, a senior official at the bank said Wednesday. Central bank governor Amadou Colley, two of his deputies and the bank’s financial director, who all served during Jammeh’s iron-first rule, received their letters of…

The post Gambian president fires central bank chief, 3 deputies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

