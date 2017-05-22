Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia’s Jammeh ‘stole $50m’, assets frozen

"President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least $50 million," said minister Abubacarr Tambadou.

The Gambia’s justice minister said Monday ex-leader Yahya Jammeh stole more than $50 million from a state telecoms company, while a court froze his assets in the small west African nation.

“We have today obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the known assets in the country of former President Yahya Jammeh and companies directly associated with him,” he added.

