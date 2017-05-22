Gambia’s Jammeh ‘stole US$50m’, assets frozen: Minister – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Gambia's Jammeh 'stole US$50m', assets frozen: Minister
Channel NewsAsia
BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambia's longtime former ruler Yahya Jammeh stole at least US$50-million from the state, the country's justice minister said on Monday (May 22), in the first major anti-corruption move by the country's new president. It is the first …
