Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yahya Jammeh Former Gambian president ‘stole $50m’, assets frozen – Minister – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


News24

Yahya Jammeh Former Gambian president 'stole $50m', assets frozen – Minister
Pulse Nigeria
It is the first time the new government of the small west African nations has put a figure to the amount it believes Jammeh plundered from state coffers. Published: 18:10 , Refreshed: 34 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail.
Gambian ex-President Yahya Jammeh 'stole $50m' from stateBBC News
Gambia Freeze Assests Of Ousted RulerJollofnews
Gambia's Jammeh 'stole $50m', assets frozen: MinisterThe New Indian Express
TRT World –Freedom Newspaper –Anadolu Agency –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration)
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.