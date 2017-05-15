Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Confirms Potential Fifth Game Of Thrones Spin-off

George R.R. Martin announced yesterday on his blog that he and HBO are working on a fifth potential spin-off—or, as he prefers to call them, “successor show”—of the series’ wildly popular TV adaptation Game Of Thrones.

“We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five,” Martin wrote in a blog post Sunday. “We have added a fifth writer to the original four.”

In early May, HBO confirmed that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray , Jane Goldman , Brian Helgeland and Max Borenstein — to “explore different time periods of Martin’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

Martin declined to name the fifth writer, only saying that the scribe is male, “a really terrific addition, however, a great guy and a fine writer” and that with few exceptions, “I don’t know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as he does.”

“We all know how slow I am, and how fast a television show can move. I don’t want to repeat what happened with Game of Thrones itself, where the show gets ahead of the books,” Martin said. “When the day comes that I’ve finished telling all my tales of Dunk & Egg, then we’ll do a tv show about them…but that day is still a long ways off.”

Martin ends his dispatch with the now-customary caveat: “And yes, before someone asks, I AM STILL WORKING ON WINDS OF WINTER and will continue working on it until it’s done”—bolding and capital letters his.

