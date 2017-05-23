Ganduje, Sanusi, Danbatta to grace DBI’s maiden matriculation.

History will be made on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, as high profile Nigerians including Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta are billed to witness the first matriculation ceremony of Digital Bridge Institute. […]

Ganduje, Sanusi, Danbatta to grace DBI’s maiden matriculation.

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

