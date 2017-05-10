Ganduje Wants Rapist Of 6-month-old Baby Jailed For Life

By SALIHI ABUBAKAR BELLO, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has advocated life imprisonment for the rapist of a six-month-old baby, Khadija, raped by a young man in February, in Fagge area, Kano.

Ganduje said he would make whoever is found guilty the first to pay the supreme price of life imprisonment.

A statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, noted that Governor Ganduje directed the state ministry of justice to handle the matter properly in ensuring that justice is done.

According to him, “Whoever is involved in this sordid sexual crime will be prosecuted under the relevant provision contained in the Kano State Penal Code Amendment Law referred to as the ‘Principal Law’ as amended under Section 283 as follows:

“Whoever commits rape, shall be punished with life imprisonment or for any lesser term not below fourteen years and shall be liable to a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and in addition pay compensation to the victims.’’

The governor noted that the despicable, dastardly and condemnable act which is alien to religious and cultural values, more so of a baby, is indicative of how brutalised and unfeeling perpetrators of such heinous crimes have become and therefore deserve nothing more than a punishment proportionate to their crimes.

He assured parents of the baby and all those sympathetic with them that appropriate legal action will be taken, while the government of Kano state will foot the medical bill of the victim.

He noted that as part of collective effort to bring to an end the appalling incidents of rape cases, particularly against the minors, parents should always look after their wards, their movement and those they keep company with

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

