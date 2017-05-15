Gang Of Robbers Beaten To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos)

A suspected gang of robbers met their Waterloo after disguising in order to rob in a market in Niger state. They were beaten mercilessly and left to die by an angry mob after trying to steal in Tungan Malam Local Government.

See their graphic photos below;

