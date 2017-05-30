Gareth Bale fears he will not be fit to feature in Champions League final – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Gareth Bale fears he will not be fit to feature in Champions League final
The Guardian
Gareth Bale is back in full training for Real Madrid but is unlikely to start for the holders in Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus in his hometown of Cardiff. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images. Gareth Bale …
'Real Madrid fans might not know me, but they all know my decked-out car'
This is everything we know about security at the Champions League final in Cardiff
Champions League: Extra police powers plan for Cardiff final
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!