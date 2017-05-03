Gareth Cliff Says Randall Is A Player, Jokes That Idols Judges Are “Complete Perverts”

Apparently people still watch Idols SA, where we get to enjoy the collective efforts of judges Gareth Cliff, Unathi Msengana, Somizi Mhlongo and the ever-youthful Randall Abrahams (HERE).

Cliff hosted Unathi Msengana on his radio station yesterday, and they discussed what happens behind the scenes when the cameras aren’t rolling.

I’m sure it’s a real hoot.

Anyway let’s start with Cliff on Randall, with this below from the Citizen:

Randall is “a player”, said Gareth. He apparently even has a kit. “I didn’t say he’s got a sex kit, I said he’s got a kit. I love you Mr A, I can’t, he’s gonna kill me. He’ll never forgive me,” said Unathi. “He will actually kill us because he knows people who actually do that. He rolls in different circles,” said Gareth, adding on to what Unathi said about Randall.

A sex kit, you say? Then there’s Gareth the sexual being – or is it complete pervert?

“We’re disgusting, we’re complete perverts, the things we talk about. We’re not perverts, we’re sexual beings.”

Somizi [above], who likes to remind Unathi that he’s 44, will apparently say anything about sex. Gareth further revealed that though Somizi is 44, the guys he sleeps with are much younger.

And the antics in the changing room:

The trio have changed in front of each other, as they like sharing a change room. “We all got changed in front of each other at Idols; I must have seen Unathi’s titties a couple of times, Somizi’s ass all the time,” said Gareth, while Randall was always in his briefs, added Unathi. “They’d see three of us naked or half-naked, and they would go, ‘guys what’s going on’? And we would tell them to come in,” said Gareth. Unathi further revealed it took Proverb a while to get used to their nakedness.

Poor Proverb, just trying to do his job with all that titty and ass flying around the place.

#JeSuisProverb.

[source:citizen]

