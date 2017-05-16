Gay student wins right to dress in drag and lip sync to I Will Survive on last day of school – Gay Star News
|
Gay Star News
|
Gay student wins right to dress in drag and lip sync to I Will Survive on last day of school
Gay Star News
A British gay student has wowed his classmates, staff and the world with a performance of I Will Survive on his last day of school. Philipp Penning, 16, a student at Charlton School, in Telford, Shropshire, had originally got the idea after performing …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!