Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GCIS ‘has no view’ on alleged sexting by Minister Radebe to its employee – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

GCIS 'has no view' on alleged sexting by Minister Radebe to its employee
Mail & Guardian
The department of government communication and information system (GCIS) says it has no opinion on allegations that Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe sent sexual text messages to one of its employees. Phumla Williams, acting director-general of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.