GDP contracts again but Nigeria inches closer out of recession – TheCable

Posted on May 23, 2017


GDP contracts again but Nigeria inches closer out of recession
The National Bureau Statistics confirmed this on Tuesday, as it released the gross domestic product (GDP) report for the first quarter of 2017, which showed that the economy contracted by 0.52 percent year-on-year. NBS adds that this particular
