GE to enable hydro/wind power generation skills development in Ethiopia – Greentech Lead
|
Greentech Lead
|
GE to enable hydro/wind power generation skills development in Ethiopia
Greentech Lead
GE Renewable Energy announced collaboration with Addis Ababa Institute of Technology (AAiT), an Engineering and Research institution in Ethopia, to enable capacity development programs focused on Renewable Energy. Since late 2016 GE and AAiT …
2017 World Hydropower Congress closes with commitments to better hydro
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!