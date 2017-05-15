GE unveils Nigeria’s first 3D auto-Ultrasound breast centre

General Electric healthcare in West Africa and Central Africa has equipped and launched Nigeria’s first breast and gynecology center with state of the art medical machinery, in Lagos.

General Manager, GE, Eyong Ebai at the launch of the facility, stated that the Centre, is one of the few dedicated women’s healthcare centers in Nigeria and First 3D Auto-Ultrasound Breast Centre in the broader Sub Saharan Africa environs.

The center is expected to provided women with the full continuum of women’s healthcare including primary women’s healthcare, gynaecology (including infertility), endocrinology and bone disease, breast care (including breast wellness physicians, breast surgeons, breast plastics surgeons, breast radiologists, breast pathologists) amongst several other women’s healthcare services.

“We are delighted to play a major role in the history of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and healthcare in Nigeria as the first-of-its-kind healthcare centre in Nigeria was unveiled. At GE Healthcare, we develop holistic interventions that link care from home to the hospital.

“Our solutions are aimed at improving clinical quality and improving patient outcomes amongst other things. Equipping the Breast & Gynaecology Centre at Reddington with these integrated solutions will help healthcare providers at the Centre deliver better holistic healthcare for more women,” Ebai said.

GE Healthcare is the primary supplier of equipment for the Breast & Gynaecology Centre which will be equipped with cutting edge GE technology for mammography, ultrasound and other women’s health related procedures.

This partnership with Reddington Group reaffirms GE Healthcare’s commitment to achieving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Sustainable Development Goal Three – by improving access to affordable healthcare, specifically for women.

The Medical Director of the Breast and Gynaecology Centre, Charles Iwuala in his remarks at the launch event said that GE Healthcare technology will help the center provide advanced, high quality, personalized, restorative, wellness and aesthetic care to women at all stages of their life.

The official launch event of the Reddington Centre for Women’s Health was well attended by Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of Vice President; Toyin Saraki, the wife of President of the Senate of Nigeria, and the first ladies of the Governors of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun States.

