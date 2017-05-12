General Babangida’s Daughter Halima weds Gombe Traditional Ruler Auwal Abdullahi | Goodluck Jonathan, Bola Tinubu, Bukola Saraki, Turai Yar’adua Attend

Halima Babangida, the second daughter and last child of former military ruler General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd) on Friday, got married to Auwal Abdullahi, a businessman who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan Gombe, at Babangida’s Hill Top residence in Minna. Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu […]

The post General Babangida’s Daughter Halima weds Gombe Traditional Ruler Auwal Abdullahi | Goodluck Jonathan, Bola Tinubu, Bukola Saraki, Turai Yar’adua Attend appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

