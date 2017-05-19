Pages Navigation Menu

General Electric to assemble gas turbines in Nigeria 2018 – Naija247news

General Electric to assemble gas turbines in Nigeria 2018
LAGOS May 18 – General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on …
