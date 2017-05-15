Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

General Ifiok Obot takes over former Boko Haram Caliphate‎, Gwoza command

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Brigadier General Ifiok Obot has formally taken over command of 26 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza area of Borno State formerly overrun by Boko Haram insurgents. Brigadier General Obot took over from his predecessor Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda who is on posting to Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja as Chief of Staff. The new Brigade Commander […]

General Ifiok Obot takes over former Boko Haram Caliphate‎, Gwoza command

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.