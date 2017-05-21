Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three persons have been confirmed dead from suspected generator fumes around Sapele road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the bodies of the deceased, including a male and two females, were discovered at about 3am on Sunday when a brother to the late man raised the alarm. It was …

The post Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.