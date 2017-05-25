Pages Navigation Menu

Generator fumes kills father and son in Lagos

Just days after generator fumes killed killed three persons, It was a bitter experience on Tuesday in the Iwaya, Yaba area of Lagos State after a businessman, identified as Ayodele Megbuwawon, and his teenage son, Tobi, were killed by generator fumes. PUNCH Metro gathered that the victims put on their generator at the lobby of their …

