Genevieve debuts as director in new movie – Premium Times

Genevieve debuts as director in new movie
Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has made her debut as a director in a new movie titled, “Lion Heart”, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The epic movie shot in Enugu, features an awesome array of top Nollywood stars, including veterans such as …
