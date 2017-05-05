Pages Navigation Menu

Genevieve debuts as director in new movie

Premium Times

Genevieve debuts as director in new movie
Premium Times
Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has made her debut as a director in a new movie titled, “Lion Heart”, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The epic movie shot in Enugu, features an awesome array of top Nollywood stars, including veterans such as

