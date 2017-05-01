Pages Navigation Menu

Genevieve Nnaji ‘daughter’ co-star in new movie

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Months ago, photos of upcoming actress Jemima Osunde were splashed on social media with the false claim that she was the daughter of the legendary actress Genevieve Nnaji. Now, the actress has gotten the opportunity of a lifetime as she co-stars alongside Nnaji in the legend’s directional debut, ‘Lionheart’. This hearty news was shared on …

