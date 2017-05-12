Pages Navigation Menu

Geniuzz drops his much anticipated EP “A Slice of Geniuzz” | Listen on BN

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Barely 24 hours after the premiere of the music video for “Love and Affection“; Effyzzie Music‘s Geniuzz unlocks his anticipated extended play titled “A Slice of Geniuzz”, also stylized as #ASOG. The “Firewood“ performer held a press conference and listening session of the body of work, which he described as a piece of him to the world on Thursday May 11, 2017 in Lekki, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

