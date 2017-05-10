Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, remanded in prison custody until…

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Lanre Gentry, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, has been remanded in prison custody until he meets his bail conditions of N500,000 and two sureties, who reside in Lagos and have landed property.

He was docked before a Magistrate’s Court 1 sitting at Ogba, Ikeja, yesterday, on a three-count charge under the State Criminal Law, 2011.

Gentry’s appearance before the court came barely six days after another magistrate Court barred him from coming close to the actress and the two children in her custody.

Gentry, who was alleged to have physically assaulted his wife, Mercy, appeared before the court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him by Lagos State Government.

It would be recalled that the state government waded into the case after the actress reported her husband through Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT.

During the court proceeding yesterday, the trial magistrate, Mrs. Y. O. Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendant N500,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Aje-Afunwa added that Lanre must also provide tax verification and two sureties, one of who must own property in Lagos State, just as she adjourned the case till July 12.

Charges

The defendant was, among other things, accused of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place and thereby committed an offence publishable under Section 157 of Lagos State Criminal Law, 2011.

He was also accused of unlawfully beating his wife and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Sections 168 (a) and 171 of same law.

CT scan

Meanwhile, the report of the CT scan conducted on the actress indicated that she sustained head injury and fracture of the medial wall.

Due to the injury, the actress was subjected to brain scan at St. Solomon Health Care Limited, to ascertain the extent of fracture suffered after the alleged domestic violence.

The report, signed by Consultant Radiologist for the hospital, Dr. G. A. Olaniyi, and made available by the actress, stated that there was fracture of the orbit left medial wall and the orbit floor.

The medial wall was said to be the partition of bone and cartilage between the nasal cavities.

After sighting the medical report, she said: “Why will a man who claimed to love you, beat you to the extent of breaking your skull? What was my crime? You have to tell the world what my crime was.”

The post Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, remanded in prison custody until… appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

