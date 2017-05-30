Massive protest hits Bayelsa as youths support EFCC over N3billion allegedly stolen by Jonathan’s godson (Photos) – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Massive protest hits Bayelsa as youths support EFCC over N3billion allegedly stolen by Jonathan's godson (Photos)
NAIJ.COM
Thousands of angry youths in Bayelsa state on Tuesday staged a demonstration in support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and detention of Mr. George Turnah, the godson to former President Goodluck Jonathan …
George Turner : Massive Protest In Bayelsa In Support of EFCC
Protesters hail EFCC over arrest of ex-NDDC top aide
N3bn fraud: Bayelsa youths disown Jonathan's godson, Turner
