George W Bush Not Shy To Photobomb A Sports Reporter [Video]

Nowadays when you see George Bush it’s normally with a massive smile on his face, and it’s pretty easy to guess why.

Where he must have once worried about being the most embarrassing American president of recent times, he can now rest easy in the knowledge that his gaffes barely register on the Dumb-O-Meter in this day and age.

Shall we quickly take a knee and enjoy some of those gaffes? I’m in:

I’d like to recant my earlier statement about the Dumb-O- Metre, because from around the 1:30 mark he really steps things up.

I think we can all agree that those were simpler times.

So on to his photobombing skills – TIME are really excited:

Fox Sports Southwest’s Emily Jones was working a live broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies—Texas Rangers game Wednesday night in Arlington when the former President happened to roll through. Beverage in hand, he popped up onscreen to say “hey.” Leading the Rangers as a managing partner was Bush’s first continuous role in the public eye before becoming the governor of Texas and then a two-term President. He remains a loyal Texas Rangers fan.

Here’s that ‘hey’ moment:

You’re crazy, George.

In case you missed it a few week’s back you should also check out Will Ferrell’s most recent Bush impersonation gig. This one’s a gem:

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

