Gerard Deulofeu Thanks AC Milan For ‘Amazing’ Loan Period As He Ponders Barcelona Return

Although rumours continue that Gerard Deulofeu will move to AC Milan permanently after a loan spell from Everton, he has taken to Instagram to thank the Serie A club after the season ended over the weekend.

He says: “The season is over. I have only thankful words for AC Milan. I was happy and I got the support and love of both my colleagues and my fans. Thank you for your heart.”

La stagione è finita. Ho solo parole di ringraziamento per la @acmilan. Sono stato felice e ho avuto il sostegno e L'amore sia dei miei colleghi che dei miei fan. Grazie di cuore❤⚫️ Se acabó la temporada. Solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento para el @acmilan.. He sido feliz, y he sentido el apoyo y el cariño tanto de mis compañeros como de los aficionados. Gracias de corazón ❤⚫️ A post shared by GERARD DEULOFEU (@gerardeulofeu) on May 28, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Barcelona have an option to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu for 12 million euros and Robert Fernandez has already said the club are keen on paying the clause to bring him back from Everton.

But as with all transfers, there are three parties involved: Barça, Everton and Deulofeu. The Blaugrana can’t complete a deal until there is an agreement with the player.

In other circumstances, Deulofeu would have no doubts and his desire to success at Camp Nou is huge. He joined the club as a nine-year-old and was tipped as one of the biggest stars in La Masia.

But Gerard, 23, doesn’t want to bore himself on the bench and is aware that to have minutes in a team which features Neymar, Suarez and Messi may be complicated.

The post Gerard Deulofeu Thanks AC Milan For ‘Amazing’ Loan Period As He Ponders Barcelona Return appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

