German foreign minister urges EU to “speak to Africa with one voice”
German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on Tuesday, urged European countries to unify their Africa policies, saying they still spoke with too many different voices. He made the call after meeting African Union Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. He said “there are often different approaches to developments in Africa.” The…
The post German foreign minister urges EU to “speak to Africa with one voice” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!