Germany, OGUNCCIMA to train Nigerian youths in industrial electronics

Federal Republic of Germany in collaboration with Ogun State Council of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) is wrapping up activities towards training not less than 20 apprentices in Industrial Electronics (IE) of the ongoing German Dual Vocational Training partnership With Nigeria (G-DVTPW-N).

The two bodies, in a similar symbiotic effort that deployed Dual Vocational Training experts from Germany, trained and graduated 17 apprentices in a year-long Office Administration and Project Management profession programme earlier in April, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a remark underscoring the importance and justifying the timing of the one year training, scheduled to commence in July, in Ogun State (OGUNCCIMA) deputy president, Wasiu Babatunde Olaleye, says the training (IE) is needed in the state now more than any other course because it is good for manufacturing and producing companies with sophisticated and modern equipment.

Olaleye, who is also the CEO of Fanol RDC Products Limited, hinges his claim on effective contributions made to his organisation by Jelili Adeosun, one of the trained apprentices in I.E of the G-DVTPW-N, at Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC), in Lagos, adding that Adeosun having mastered the cores of the programme, would be great value during the proposed training.

Speaking in the same vein, (G-DVTPW-N) coordinator, Kehinde Awoyele, says the partnership programme is primarily designed to make Nigerian youths efficiently employable and keep poverty at bay by waking the sense of entrepreneurship among them and afterwards boost economic growth through efficiency of trained employees.

Speaking on the readiness of OGUNCCIMA to host the training, Olaleye says they were integrating relevant ministries, and private sector into the programme.

“Appropriate indentified companies must be mobilised and we are getting to the grass root through the private sector, we have made a building ready at Government Technical College, Idi Aba for the training,” he further informs.

Talking about the curriculum being used for the system, DVT short expert, Ludwig Grunter, who hinted that DVT programme, is normally run for a period of three and half years in Germany, explained that, “we have reviewed the curriculum to fit into Nigerian system and at the same time to accommodate new system and new technology.

“Demand is changing very fast, and we try to use modern or latest technologies like LEDS (Light Emitting Diodes) to teach basics and I look forward to a pool of trainers that will do this work in future.”

In a comparison, Awoyele informed that DVT is quite different from Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), in that SIWES is not curriculum based, does not have a particular trainer in the company for a particular trainee, it is not demand driven on the part of the company and there is no linkage between the schools and companies unlike DVT that is 70 percent practical oriented in workshops and companies and accommodates all these fields.

