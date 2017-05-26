Gerrard: Under Klopp, I Would Have Won Bigger Trophies

Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool would have been a successful club, had Klopp been appointed three or four years earlier.

Gerrard left Liverpool for LA Galaxy in 2015, after which Klopp joined the club and he rues the fact that he never got to work with the German.

“I was looking around and it was a strange feeling out there,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “I was thinking if Jurgen Klopp had been at the club a bit earlier what might have been.

“There’s no doubt about it, if he had been here three or four years [ago] I believe I would have been part of him delivering big trophies for this club.

“It’s his aura and the way he is with you – how he makes you feel.

“I went out there to play in a friendly and I felt like it was the World Cup final. That’s what he gives players.

“We’re blessed to have him and hopefully we can go from strength to strength over the summer. Everyone is excited.”

The post Gerrard: Under Klopp, I Would Have Won Bigger Trophies appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

