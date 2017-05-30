Get compensated for your delayed or canceled flight with an app from AirHelp
AirHelp understands your travel frustrations with delayed and canceled flights and launched an in-app boarding pass scanner that promises to deliver real-time flight compensation eligibility decisions.
