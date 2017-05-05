Get Familiar: John NetworQ – Itesiwaju ft. General Pype
FM Records frontline act – John NetworQ; comes through with yet another noteworthy material dubbed “Itesiwaju” featuring General Pype.
Check on it below.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post Get Familiar: John NetworQ – Itesiwaju ft. General Pype appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!