Get Familiar: Oyinkanade – Adebanke

Posted on May 10, 2017

Nigerian-born singer and composer, OYINKANADE is making giant strides and mark on the music scene with his brand of alternative-tinged music. He shares a new ‘Adebanke’ single.

This is the follow up to previously released hits incl. ‘Je ka sere’, ‘Adura’, ‘Dancilate’, and a remix of ‘Adura’ featuring Olamide, ‘Oyin’ which was produced by TY Mix.

‘Adebanke’ is produced by Tiwezi and sees a stellar vocal powerhouse by the singer on a tune which blends harmonies and percussion for an ear-wormy listen.

A total Jam!


