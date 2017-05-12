Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Get In Here Men!! Don Jazzy Has S3x Advice For You Guys

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavins boss, Don Jazzy, who has been in the eye of the media lately for being single, dropped an advice for men on s*x. In one of his Instagram stories the ace producer wrote : ‘Dear guys, do not be pressurized during s*x, you aren’t a machine. If you can’t do again, stand up and …

The post Get In Here Men!! Don Jazzy Has S3x Advice For You Guys appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.