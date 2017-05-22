Get Married On Time, Bala Mohammed Urges Nigeria Youths

By Sunday Isuwa

The immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sen Bala Mohammed has called on Nigerian youth to make sure they did not stay too long before getting married.

According to Mohammed early marriage will enable the youth within the marriage age to build a good home for peace and unity of Nigeria.

The former minister made the call at the wedding ceremony of three daughters of the national president, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, which held in his house at Tudu-wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state at the weekend.

Mohammed said Bodejo, as a distinguished leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has also shown to the world that he has a good relationship with diverse people of Nigeria.

“The way and manner people troop to this house for Ayisha, Wosika and Mamunat’s wedding has shown that Bodejo’s pedigree and good understanding with people is not in doubt. That is why I want to advise the Nigeria youth to get married early, once they come of age,” Mohammed said.

One of the parents that represented the groom’s father, Senator Abubakar Sodongi commended the Fulani leader for given him one of his daughters, Wosika, assuring him that they will take care of her according to their religious teaching.

Speaking to journalists, the father of the grooms, Alhaji Bello Bodejo also advised parents to encourage their children within the married age to establish their homes.

One of the grooms, Muhammed Mubarak Adamu Jalo said he met his wife through his father, a close friend to the groom father, Bodejo.

The post Get Married On Time, Bala Mohammed Urges Nigeria Youths appeared first on leadership.ng.

