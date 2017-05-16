Pages Navigation Menu

Get Ready for an Eclectic Mix of Different Genres of Music at the Hezekina Pollutina Label Night | Saturday, May 20th

Posted on May 16, 2017

Hezekina Pollutina Records is headed to Abuja for the very first Label Night outside of Vienna! We have teamed up with the lovely people at Bantu Studio to bring an evening of live electronic music and dancing! As usual, it is an eclectic mix reflecting diverse music styles but pulled together by raw authenticity and […]

The post Get Ready for an Eclectic Mix of Different Genres of Music at the Hezekina Pollutina Label Night | Saturday, May 20th appeared first on BellaNaija.

