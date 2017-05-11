Get your Netflix binge on at 30,000 feet with Gogo’s doubled Wi-Fi speeds

Airplane Wi-Fi leader Gogo will launch a new service that offers around 30mbps download speeds per seat on select flights later this year. These speeds are more than enough to comfortably stream a movie or two on Netflix.

