Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Get your Sagan on with these 39 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Photos, Technology | 0 comments

Few things instill a sense of wonder quite like the final frontier. These 39 photographs show off the beauty of Earth, our solar system, and the far corners of the universe — just in case you need to bring out your inner Carl Sagan.

The post Get your Sagan on with these 39 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.