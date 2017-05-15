#GetUpSpeakOut: Chidinma Empowers Youth In Uganda

Nigerian award winning artist and songwriter Chidinma paid a three day visit to Uganda aimed at inspiring young people through a reach out project – GetupSpeakOut.

The project was organised by Reach A Hand, Uganda, a non profit youth led organization focused on youth empowerment programs with emphasis on #SRHR and HIV/AIDS awareness

The artiste spoke to youth on topics such as drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, rape, and peer pressure at the foundation’s 4th Annual Youth Camp dubbed #GetUpSpeakOut which attracted over 600 young people from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

She attended the event alongside Emmanuel Ikubese, the lead actor in the award winning TV Series MTV Shuga, after attending an exclusive screening for the premiere of MTV Shuga Down South (Season Five) on Thursday, May 11th at Sky Lounge in Kampala.

MTV Shuga is a groundbreaking 360-degree mass-media behaviour-change campaign that aims to improve the sexual and reproductive health of young people.

It fuses sexual health messaging with gripping storylines and exploring the issues of sexual relationships between young people.

