Ghana admitted as full member of World Rugby

The World Rugby Council on Monday approved the application by Ghana Rugby Association (GRA) to become a full member of the union.

A statement by the World Rugby Media Department said GRA’s admission has now brought the total number of full members to 104 and that of associate members to 17.

It said the application was supported by the World Rugby Executive Committee, Rugby Africa and World Rugby’s Services Manager (Africa).

Commenting on the development, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Ghana as a full member of World Rugby.

“These are very exciting times for our sport with unprecedented growth and interest around the world.

“With today’s announcement, we look forward to a strong, well-organised game in Ghana and we are glad that the union is now ready to join the global rugby family.”

Rugby Africa Chairman Abdelaziz Bougja also added: “We are delighted that Ghana has been admitted as a full member of World Rugby.

“It reflects the fact that rugby is on the rise in Africa, as it is all over the world.

“Indeed, Africa has seen (a) huge growth (of rugby) of late particularly among the youths and through the Get Into Rugby programme and we are working hard to make sure that upward trend continues.

“Our sport is an inspiration to millions of people around the world.

“In Africa we are reaching out to attract more players, coaches, referees, administrators, sponsors and fans so that the game’s character-building values can continue to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I want to congratulate the GRA on this achievement and pledge our ongoing support as rugby continues to develop there,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was subject to a review being conducted within 24 months.

This will be to confirm that the union has progressed and is worthy of retaining its full member status.

The GRA became an associate member of World Rugby in April 2004 and is a full member of Rugby Africa, the regional association.

The union actively partakes in regional activities and participates in a range of Rugby Africa tournaments.

It is recognised by its National Olympic Committee and fulfils World Rugby’s full membership criteria.

The GRA runs a national 15-a-side team and, in total, has 10 teams participating in a domestic 15-a-side league with more than 900 registered adult male players.

