Ghana, Burkina Faso Pledge to strengthen bilateral ties – Myjoyonline.com

Ghana, Burkina Faso Pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana, Burkina Faso Pledge to strengthen bilateral ties
The governments of Ghana and Burkina Faso have pledged to work towards strengthening the ties of co-operation that exist between them, after the Presidents of the two countries expressed satisfaction with the current state of the relations between them.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

