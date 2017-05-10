Ghana government calls on Foreign Missions to support fight against galamsey – Ghana Business News
Ghana government calls on Foreign Missions to support fight against galamsey
Government has called on all African foreign Missions in Ghana to support the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey, to save Ghana from the current environmental destruction. The missions are also being urged to educate their citizens who …
