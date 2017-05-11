Ghana imports $300m worth of rice in 2016 – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ghana imports $300m worth of rice in 2016
Ghana Business News
Ghana imported some 689,000 metric tonnes of rice in 2016, and that cost approximately $300 million, according to an official of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Mr Benjamin K. Gyasi, the Acting Chief Director, said rice had become one of the most …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!