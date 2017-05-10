Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana inflation rises to 13.0% in April in higher transport costs

Higher transport costs helped drive Ghana’s annual inflation rate higher to 13.0 per cent in April from 12.8 per cent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo wants to slow inflation to 11.2 per cent by the end of the year as part of its drive to…

